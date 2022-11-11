Michigan football offers 2023 three-star Ohio defensive back DJ Waller

The Michigan Wolverines have still yet to secure a commitment from a defensive back in their 2023 class. In response, Steve Clinkscale and the staff continue to look for answers to fill that current hole.

On Friday, Michigan extended an offer to class of 2023 defensive back DJ Waller, a three-star from Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition to the offer, the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder will be taking a visit to Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines in action when Michigan takes on Illinois at the Big House on Nov. 19, according to a report from 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($).

Waller has other offers from West Virginia, Ball State, Marshall and Ohio, to name a handful. He was previously committed to Toledo, but decommitted back on Oct. 20.

If all goes well on the visit, it seems possible Waller would think about making a pledge to the Wolverines, considering they are his most impressive offer out of the bunch.

Waller is the No. 1,582 overall recruit in his class, the No. 134 safety and the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Check out his senior season highlight reel below.