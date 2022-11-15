JOB ALERT: Maize n Brew is looking for a recruiting contributor and a social media coordinator

Are you a passionate Michigan Wolverines fan who has always wanted to write about/cover the program in some capacity? If so, this may be your chance!

Maize n Brew is seeking two strong candidates to fill the roles of recruiting contributor, and social media coordinator.

The recruiting contributor will join our coverage of Michigan football and basketball recruiting. Responsibilities include written work and podcasting contributions. This is a remote, part-time, contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

The best candidates for the recruiting contributor position will:

Have a passion for the Wolverines.

Have a strong understanding of Michigan athletics, but especially recruiting.

Be a go-getter — reach out to prospects for interviews.

Be available for breaking recruiting news.

Be able to lend their voice to Maize n Brew’s weekly recruiting podcast.

Be able to produce and edit clean copy.

Have previous sports writing/podcasting experience.

The social media coordinator will be responsible for posting stories daily on the Maize n Brew Facebook page, and live-tweeting football and basketball games. Opportunities to write for Maize n Brew would also be available, if wanted.

The best candidates for the social media coordinator position will:

Have a passion for the Wolverines.

Have a strong understanding of social media.

Be available for all Michigan football and basketball games for live coverage on Twitter.

Be available to publish stories every day, Monday-Sunday, on our Facebook page.

Be able to produce and edit clean copy.

Have previous experience posting to a professional social media account.

To apply for either position, please submit a resume detailing any previous experience, a cover letter explaining why you’d like the position you are applying for, and a sports-related writing sample. Send this all to Site Manager Von Lozon at lozon1vt@gmail.com, and Deputy Editor Kyle Yost at kylehyost@gmail.com.

Serious inquires only.

Thank you for your interest in joining the Maize n Brew family!