Recruiting Roundup: Defensive back targets set visits to Michigan

The visitor’s list for the Nebraska game was not filled with very many impact prospects, as it became clear the Michigan Wolverines staff is pushing the upcoming Illinois game as the event they want their top targets at.

They are growing the list of expected visitors as the week goes on, which is heavy on defensive backs.

Recent Cincinnati commit to visit Michigan

Michigan has expanded its 2023 board at defensive back recently and didn’t have to look far for a quality candidate in Winton Woods (OH) three-star Cameron Calhoun. When Michigan offered him a couple of weeks ago he was still committed to Cincinnati, but he reopened his recruitment after a visit to Kentucky this past weekend.

Calhoun recently spoke with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, who confirmed that the 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback will be in Ann Arbor this weekend ($).

“What fires me up about Michigan is how they are as a family and how they are aggressive,” Calhoun said. “And how they are not afraid to go after what they want and how the coaches treat me.”

The visit this weekend will be an unofficial, which means Michigan will have the chance to get him back on campus for an official visit after the season ends.

Other than Michigan, Calhoun spoke about Kentucky and Michigan State as his other top contenders at this point, though he said he is open to other schools.

Three-star safety sets official visit

Another 2023 defensive back who will be officially visiting for the Illinois game is Pebblebrook (GA) three-star Tyler Scott, according to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

Scott was originally committed to Arkansas State, but backed off that pledge once he started picking up offers from the likes of Auburn, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Miami, Alabama, Michigan State, Oklahoma, USC, LSU, Texas, Arkansas and others.

This will be the third official visit of the process for Scott, who has also visited Auburn and Texax. A trip to Alabama is also planned the week after his Michigan trip. He also took an unofficial visit to Tennessee, who is considered the leader with the lone Crystal Ball.

Being from Georgia and taking most of his visits to SEC schools means Scott is likely to stay down south, but Michigan will have a chance to impress him this weekend.

In-state 2024 OL enjoys trip to Michigan

One of the few visitors for the Nebraska game was 2024 Plymouth (MI) offensive lineman Idrys Cotton. TMI’s Marich talked with Cotton to get his thoughts on the gameday experience in Ann Arbor ($).

“It was great,” Cotton told Marich. “I really liked the facilities and the atmosphere.”

Cotton also got the chance to build his relationship with Sherrone Moore.

“I really liked talking to coach Moore the offensive line coach. He said he likes my film and my performance in the classroom,” explained Cotton. “Coach Moore was a very cool person to be around and you can tell he obviously knows what he’s doing considering Michigan has one of the best offensive lines in the country.”

While he did not receive an offer from Michigan on the visit, Cotton said his close proximity to Ann Arbor means the Wolverines will always have a good shot in this race.

“I grew up in the Ann Arbor area and going to school there for most of my life, so Michigan has always been a special place to me.”