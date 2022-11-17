Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend

The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around.

We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first we must get to a couple major visitors along the defensive line for this weekend.

Two Badgers DL commits visiting this weekend

Earlier this fall, Mike Elston and company extended offers to some new defensive line targets, with a pair of them being committed to Wisconsin. Well, now they both are slated to be in Ann Arbor this weekend for the game against Illinois.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($) first reported that three-star Roderick “Trey” Pierce is taking his official visit to Michigan this weekend, while On3’s EJ Holland ($) first reported that three-star Jamel Howard will be taking an unofficial visit.

The Wolverines have been going hard after both guys since offering, and I believe they have a legitimate shot to flip both of them. Pierce (6-foot-3, 290), has already taken an unofficial visit to Michigan for the MSU game, so this will be a quick return visit for him.

Meanwhile, Howard (6-foot-3, 320), is visiting Ann Arbor for the first time. If things go well, that would open the door for an opportunity to take an official visit in December. He is the former high school teammate of freshman linebacker Jimmy Rolder, so Michigan has a couple things going in its favor here.

We will certainly learn a lot more following the visit, but this is a very encouraging development with both players.

Wolverines giving it their all for recent Georgia decommit

Earlier this week, 2023 four-star cornerback Daniel Harris decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs. Among the top schools that continued to recruit the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder are Penn State and Michigan.

According to On3’s Holland ($), the Wolverines never stopped recruiting Harris even though he committed to the Bulldogs back in July.

Harris officially visited Ann Arbor back in June, but also took officials to Penn State and Ohio State before making his pledge to Georgia. Recruiting insiders believe the Nittany Lions are in the driver’s seat for him, with a few of them throwing Crystal Balls in for them, but Holland believes Michigan has a “legit shot” with him as well.

The Wolverines have an obvious need for defensive backs in the 2023 class, as they currently have none committed. Harris — who is the No. 154 overall player on 247Sports’ composite — would be a huge addition to the class, and a very welcome one at that.

Another CB visiting Michigan this weekend

Adding to a pretty lengthy list of defensive backs visiting Ann Arbor this weekend is 2023 three-star DJ Waller. This will be for an unofficial visit.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder hails from Youngstown, Ohio, which also happens to be Steve Clinkscale’s hometown; he is the one who extended the offer to Waller on Nov. 11.

Waller was committed to the University of Toledo before backing off that pledge on Oct. 20. He has seen more offers come his way since then, with Michigan being the most notable.

“Everybody talks about the atmosphere so I just want to see what that’s like,” Waller recently told 247Sports’ Mick Walker ($). “I just want to see how the fans are and I know it’s a big football stadium so I just want to see that mainly.”

For him to be making an unofficial visit so fast after receiving his offer speaks volumes to his level of interest. This also leaves the door open for him to possibly take an official visit in December before the early signing period, which Waller said is his hope. We will certainly keep a close eye on this one moving forward.