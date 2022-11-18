2023 three-star OL Nathan Efobi commits to Michigan

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines picked up their second commitment since the season started in the form of 2023 South Forsyth (GA) three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, he announced on his Instagram.

Michigan offered Efobi back in late July and was able to get him on campus for an unofficial visit for the Maryland game back in September. The staff expects Efobi back on campus for his official visit sometime in December.

Efobi chose Michigan over other offers from Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Penn State, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

On the composite, Efobi is ranked as a high three-star at No. 463 overall, but his site-specific rankings are all over the place. 247Sports has him as a middling 85 three-star and their No. 97 interior offensive lineman, while On3 has him as a four-star at No. 129 overall.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 282 pounds, Efobi is likely to play in the interior at the next level. He joins four-stars Evan Link and Amir Herring in Michigan’s offensive line class.

The Wolverines would like to add at least one more lineman in the class. Other remaining targets include four-star tackles Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu and Taliafi Taala.

Michigan’s 2023 class now has 16 total members. It ranks 21st in the country and third in the Big Ten Conference.