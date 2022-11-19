2023 four-star Florida DB commit visited Michigan for Illinois game

As first reported by Zach Libby of On3’s The Wolverine, 2023 four-star defensive back Aaron Gates made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor for the Michigan Wolverines’ game on Saturday against Illinois.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder from Sharpsburg, Georgia has visited Michigan a handful of times throughout the recruiting process, including for an official visit back in June. Despite seeing Michigan up close on a handful of times, he has remained committed to Florida.

This is solid work by Steve Clinkscale to get Gates back on campus for the final home game of the 2022 season. With no defensive backs committed to Michigan’s 2023 class, it would be nice to get him to flip, or to get a commitment from one of the other several defensive backs visiting this weekend, such as four-star Jyaire Hill and three-star Cameron Calhoun.

We will follow this recruiting development as the early signing period draws closer and closer.