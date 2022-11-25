2023 three-star Ohio LB Breeon Ishmail commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are beginning to pick up some steam on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class, as three-star athlete Breeon Ishmail announced his commitment to the program on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, per his Twitter page, hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and was offered by the Wolverines back on Oct. 21, just several days after taking an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s game against Penn State. He then followed that up with another visit for the Illinois game last week.

Ishmail is expected to play the WILL linebacker position at Michigan, according to On3’s Zach Libby ($).

His head recruiter for the Wolverines is defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale who, as an Ohio native himself, has been recruiting the absolute hell out of the state of Ohio. He has recently extended offers to other Ohio natives like 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett, 2023 three-star cornerback DJ Waller, 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun and 2023 four-star cornerback and Ohio State commit Jermaine Matthews.

Other than Michigan, Ishmail has other offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Pitt, Purdue, Iowa State, Louisville, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.

The Wolverines now have two linebackers in the 2023 class with Ishmail in the mix, as he joins four-star Semaj Bridgeman.

Ishmail is ranked as the No. 862 overall prospect on 247Sports’ composite rankings, along with the No. 71 linebacker and No. 25 player from Ohio.