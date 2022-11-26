2023 three-star DB Cameron Calhoun commits to Michigan

After the Michigan Wolverines beat down the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, the Wolveirnes (FINALLY) picked up their first defensive back commit in the 2023 class when three-star Cameron Calhoun announced his pledge.

Calhoun was in attendance for The Game this afternoon and had a nice postgame tweet about it as well.

Walk in yo trap take over your trap 〽️ — Cameron Calhoun (@Camcalhoun01) November 26, 2022

The 6-foot, 170-pounder from Cincinnati, Ohio was offered by Steve Clinkscale back on Nov. 3. At the time, he was verbally committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats, where he had been committed since June. But on Nov. 13, just one day after his official visit to Kentucky, he announced his decommitment from Cincinnati.

Before his commitment to Cincinnati, Calhoun was originally committed to West Virginia. That commitment did not last long, nor did his commitment to the Bearcats. Hopefully for Michigan’s sake, this is his last commitment of the recruiting process before the early signing period in December.

Calhoun visited Ann Arbor this weekend for Michigan’s game against Illinois.

Along with football, Calhoun is does track and field at Winton Woods High School. Last spring, he qualified for the Ohio Division I regionals in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. He ran personal best times of 15.39 and 40.24, respectively, in those events.

Other than Michigan, Cincinnati and Kentucky, Calhoun holds offers from Michigan State, Rutgers, Purdue, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Pitt and more.

Calhoun is the No. 486 overall player, No. 48 cornerback and No. 14 player from the state of Ohio on 247Sports’ composite. You can check out some of his senior season highlights in the video below.