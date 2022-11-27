2024 four-star OL Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan

It’s always nice to pick up a commitment on the recruiting trail from a highly regarded prospect. It’s even nicer when that prospect is from the neighboring state of Ohio. It’s even nicer the commitment comes the day after crushing Ohio State.

That is exactly what happened to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, as 2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton announced his commitment to Sherrone Moore, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder visited for the MSU game back in October and told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) following the visit that Michigan was at the top of his list.

“I have a group of schools that I love and keep making jumps, but at this time, Michigan is my number one,” Hamilton said.

One of the reasons Michigan may have been able to seal the deal sooner rather than later is due to the fact he has not received an offer from the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes (or that aforementioned beatdown, either or works for us!). Whenever a top talent from the state of Ohio gets that offer, it’s pretty much a lost cause on the recruiting trail, but Hamilton still has yet to receive that coveted offer.

Despite not having an OSU offer, he did pick up other scholarships from Cincinnati, MSU, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pitt, West Virginia and more.

Hamilton is the third prospect from the state of Ohio to commit to the Wolverines in as many days, as they picked up a commitment from 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun yesterday shortly after The Game, and then from 2023 three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail on Friday. With the way things are going, Hamilton surely won’t be the last one, either.

Hamilton is ranked No. 209 overall, the No. 11 offensive tackle and No. 8 player from the state of Ohio in the 2024 class, per 247Sports’ composite. You can check out some of his highlights on his Hudl page by clicking here.