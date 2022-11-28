2023 three-star Ohio ATH Jason Hewlett commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have now acquired commitments from four prospects from the state of Ohio in the last four days, as 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett has announced his commitment to the program.

I’ve made my decision 110% committed Go Blue pic.twitter.com/g3W0kaNzrc — Jason Hewlett Jr (@JasonHewlett05) November 28, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder hails from Youngstown, Ohio, which is also the hometown of co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale, who has been recruiting the hell out of his home state. Hewlett visited Ann Arbor for the Illinois game and decommitted from Cincinnati on Thanksgiving, a school he had been committed to for more than a year.

Hewlett projects to multiple positions at the next level, but his positional home at Michigan will likely be either safety or linebacker. But as 247Sports’ Allen Trieu wrote in his scouting report, he could have the ability to play a non-traditional hybrid position:

Has the size and experience at multiple positions to project in a variety of ways come college. Currently, the most likely projection is to defense as a hybrid safety-linebacker, but could grow into a full-time linebacker or EDGE. Also has the size and ball skills to potentially be a receiver or FLEX on offense. Striker on defense who shows that he can run through a ball carrier and hit with pop and explosion. Has a track background and can get moving and pursue well for a player of his size. Offensive tape and special teams return ability further speak to that and his overall athleticism. In college, the main piece for his development will be finding the right positional home and refining his skills at that spot. A generally raw prospect but talented with big upside.

Other than Michigan and Cincinnati, Hewlett holds other offers from Kentucky, NC State, Boston College, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and more.

Hewlett is ranked No. 658 overall, No. 21 in Ohio and the No. 52 athlete in his class on 247Sports’ composite, but is a four-star prospect on 247’s personal rankings. He is the fourth prospect from Ohio to commit to Michigan in the last four days, joining 2023 three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail, 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun and 2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton.

Michigan now owns the No. 18 overall class in 2023, per the 247Sports composite.