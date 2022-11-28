New Michigan commit, 2024 four-star Ohio native Luke Hamilton, rips how OSU recruits him and other Ohio prospects

Yesterday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines picked up a huge — literally and figuratively — commitment in the 2024 class from four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Avon, Ohio chose the Wolverines over other offers from Cincinnati, MSU, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pitt, West Virginia and more.

One glaring omission from that list of schools that offered him is the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes. The program usually does very well with prospects from Ohio, but Michigan has gained commitments from three Ohio prospects in the last four days and are looking at getting others in the fold as well.

So what’s the deal with OSU’s recruiting of in-state recruits at the moment? Well, according to Hamilton, who spoke with Ohio publication The Morning Journal, he believes Ryan Day and the Buckeyes take Ohio kids for granted because they reside within the state.

“(Ohio State) did this to all of the in-state (recruits),” Hamilton said. “They put us on the backburner and will wait until the last second because they think they have us committed there if they offer, which I think is totally stupid. That is not how that works at all. I’ve talked to linemen all around Cleveland and people that I know and they all feel the same way. I think Ohio State is taking too long and I don’t think they are doing it right.”

When it comes to Michigan, however, Hamilton was very complimentary.

“At Michigan, I always feel like I am at home,” Hamilton said. “Even before I got the offer, I always felt like I was at home. Going to Ohio State, I was kind of on edge on whether they were going to treat me good or are they going to treat me bad. As soon as I walked in the door, I could tell that there was not good energy.”

Yikes.

Not a good look for the Buckeyes, who just got blasted by Michigan at home, 45-23, in front of a sold out crowd and 17 million people on TV. Perhaps the tide is turning and the Wolverines will be able to recruit the state of Ohio more effectively now that it has a leg up in the rivalry, and these types of comments are out there on the record by an Ohio recruit.