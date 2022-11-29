Recruiting Roundup: Ohio prospects react to Michigan’s huge win

Michigan’s huge win over Ohio State has easily given the program its most momentum on the recruiting trail this cycle. The Wolverines picked up multiple commitments in the last few days, all from the state of Ohio. That could continue as Michigan emphasizes the state down south for next cycle.

2024 three-star OT has Michigan at the top

St. Edward’s (OH) offensive line is loaded, with three of the five starters holding offers from Michigan. 2024 three-star 6-foot-7 Ben Roebuck is the team’s left tackle and told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich he was extremely impressed with Michigan’s win on Saturday over the home-state team ($).

“It was a huge accomplishment for them,” said Roebuck. “I think I heard that it’s been nine home games since Michigan has beaten them in Columbus and it’s a testament to the way that they’re changing the program for the better.”

Following the game, Michigan picked up a commitment from fellow 2024 Ohio lineman Luke Hamilton, which should help with Roebuck since the two are friends.

“(Hamilton) and I have talked about Michigan a lot,” Roebuck said. “Coach Moore and coach Clink’s big thing is getting Michigan to own northeast Ohio in the recruiting aspect and with Luke committing, it’s definitely becoming more and more tempting.”

While Roebuck told Marich that Michigan is “definitely No. 1” in his recruitment right now, he did say he still wants to take some official visits before deciding.

“I’d like to make my decision after my officials either this summer or spring, but if something really jumps out at me, it could be earlier,” Roebuck explained.

Another 2024 Ohio OT impressed by Michigan

Bookending the talented St. Edward offensive line with Roebuck is another 6-foot-7 tackle, 2024 three-star Deontae Armstrong. He also talked with Marich about his thoughts on Michigan’s win over Ohio State, which he saw in person ($).

“I feel like Michigan dominated in all phases of the game, especially in the trenches,” Armstrong said. “I believe they played methodically and had a great game plan against the Buckeyes. They all played with heart and I could tell this game really mattered to them. Overall, very impressed.”

While Armstrong came away with a very positive reaction to Michigan’s play, he didn’t go quite as far as Roebuck in naming the Wolverines as his top school.

“(They’re) definitely in the top three,” Armstrong said about Michigan.

Michigan is also recruiting Armstrong’s twin brother, Devontae, who is similarly ranked but more likely to play the interior of the offensive line in college. There is not a Crystal Ball pick for either prospect yet.

Ohio four-star edge gets firsthand look at Michigan

Continuing the theme of Michigan impressing prospects on Ohio State’s sideline as visitors on Saturday is Elias Rudolph, a 2024 four-star edge from Taft High School in Cincinnati. While Michigan hasn’t been as involved with Rudolph as the other guys discussed today, his discussion with TMI’s Steve Lorenz may indicate it will have more of a shot moving forward ($).

“The way Michigan won was crazy. You could see Michigan come out and dominate right away to start the second half. It was a great team win by a great team,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph is ranked just outside the top-100 in his class at No. 116 overall. He has an Ohio State Crystal Ball that was submitted the week before The Game. The other schools listed as warm on his 247Sports profile are Pitt and Clemson, though the latter has not yet offered.