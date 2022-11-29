2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong flips from Michigan to Miami

Announced on Twitter on Tuesday night, 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong has decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines and committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

BREAKING: Four-Star Edge Collins Acheampong has Flipped from Michigan to Miami!



The 6’7 255 Edge from Ghana, West Africa (plays at Santa Margarita Catholic in California) had been committed to Michigan since July.



He joins Miami’s Top 10 Class in ‘23https://t.co/CB8lqjQIDN pic.twitter.com/Dhjx2Ey4QO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2022

The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder from California had been committed to Michigan since the summer. Miami was one of his finalists before he chose Michigan, but he went with the Wolverines back in July thanks to their high percentage of getting players to the NFL.

At the end of the day, it appears the pay-for-play model of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) won out in this recruitment. Michigan was never going to straight up pay for any recruit, and we all know how Miami, LSU, USC, Louisville and other schools are recruiting in this day and age of NIL.

Luckily for Mike Elston and the Wolverines, they still have quite a bit at the edge position in the 2023 class, with four-star Enow Etta and three-star Aymeric Kouma in the mix.