2023 four-star OL DJ Chester commits to LSU over Michigan, others

Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines did their best to secure a commitment from one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class, but they came up just short. Announced Thursday morning, four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

The massive 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect from McDonough, Georgia put Michigan in his top six list immediately following his official visit last weekend for the MSU game, along with LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida State and Florida A&M. He also announced his commitment date while releasing his top six list, so it appeared Michigan was in good standing considering he was just coming off that visit.

But at the end of the day, it was clear Michigan was on the outside looking in for Chester. Michigan was the only school not in the south on his top list, and distance/weather also seemed to be play a role for him.

Moore and company will now turn their attention to a few other offensive linemen in the 2023 class. Four-stars Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano both took official visits for the MSU game as well; Fano locked in a commitment date of Dec. 6 while it is unclear when exactly Lomu will pull the trigger on his commitment.

Three-star Nathan Efobi, who took an official visit to Michigan back in September, is also an option. However, his recruitment has been pretty quiet as of late, so it’s unclear if Michigan is pushing hard for him at the moment.

As always, stick with Maize n Brew for ongoing developments for Michigan football recruiting as the 2023 class’ early signing period draws closer by the day.