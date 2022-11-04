Michigan offers 2023 Cincinnati CB commit Cameron Calhoun

Announced Thursday afternoon on his Twitter account, the Michigan Wolverines offered a scholarship to 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder — who hails from Cincinnati, Ohio — has been committed to the University of Cincinnati since June 14 following an official visit on June 10. But before his commitment to Cincinnati, he was originally committed to West Virginia — committing on March 30 and then decommitting not long after on June 6.

Calhoun is ranked No. 481 overall on the 247Sports composite. He is also the No. 47 cornerback and No. 14 player in the state of Ohio.

Along with football, Calhoun is also a track athlete at Winton Woods High School. Last spring, according to 247Sports, he qualified for the Ohio Division I regionals in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. He ran personal best times of 15.39 and 40.24, respectively, in those events.

Steve Clinkscale and company have yet to earn a commitment from a defensive back in this cycle. With the early signing period coming up next month, we are getting to crunch time for the 2023 class.

As always with these late offers, it’s important to get the recruit on campus first to experience a gameday atmosphere, along with everything else on campus. If he is able to lock in a visit for either the Nebraska game or Illinois game — which are coming up the next two weeks — the Wolverines may have a shot here.

In the meantime, check out his senior season highlight reel in the video below.