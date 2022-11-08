Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit

Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone.

Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience at the Big House.

Five-star DT makes first visit ever to Ann Arbor

One of the highest ranked prospects in attendance for the Michigan State game was 2024 St. Ignatius (IL) five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. Despite high interest in the Wolverines, this was Scott’s first visit ever to Michigan’s campus. The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb caught up with Scott to get his reaction on the game ($).

“I definitely liked it a lot,” Scott said. “The environment was crazy. The coaching staff was really welcoming, and with it being a rivalry game you could really see how much the students (were fired up) and how big their environment is.”

Scott also appreciated the chance to meet and talk with the coaches who have been recruiting him in person, particularly defensive line coach Mike Elston.

“I definitely think we built a stronger connection,” said Scott about Elston. “The relationship has been (growing) more and more.”

Importantly, Scott’s mother took the trip with him and also came away with a positive impression.

“My mom definitely likes (Michigan) a lot, especially with academics and the coaching staff really just holding players accountable,” said Scott. “And definitely how it’s a big school, but it feels small.”

The five-star has offers from everyone in the country but is likely to stay in the Midwest for college. He’s slated to visit Ohio State for the second time this season when they play Michigan in a few weeks.

Four-star WR enjoys trip to Michigan

After seeing Ann Arbor in person during the offseason, 2024 Christian Brothers College (MO) four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan returned for his first gameday experience at the Big House. Per his conversation with TMI’s Brice Marich, he came away impressed ($).

“It went great and I had a great time up there,” McClellan said. “(The main highlights were) the win and the coaching staff. They have a big influence on me. Coming up there and building a relationship and just feeling out the vibe.”

McClellan is building a good relationship with the staff, but he also noticed how tight all the players were with each other.

“What stood out to me most was the brotherhood the players had,” explained McClellan.

There are no Crystal Ball predictions for McClellan at this point, but he has also taken visits to Notre Dame and Texas A&M this season.

Four-star OT feels he would fit in Michigan’s program

Yet another blue-chip in the 2024 class that had a great time at Michigan was Archbishop Wood (PA) four-star offensive lineman Kevin Heywood. Heywood spoke with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong about what stood out to him on the visit ($).

“The facilities are amazing, especially the weight room. I love to work out, I feel it is a huge part of my game to keep getting stronger along with me maintaining my quickness and flexibility at my size is important,” Heywood said.

Heywood also paid close attention to Michigan’s offensive line and believes his game is similar to the current players.

“The coaching staff, coach Moore and coach Morookian, I vibe with and love what they do with the o-line and how they have them play, they play fast, strong and quick. I believe my body fits the mold of what they are looking for.”

Early on, Penn State has all three Crystal Balls in for Heywood, though he called Michigan “one of the top schools I am currently looking at.”