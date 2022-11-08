Michigan offers Minnesota commit, 2023 in-state three-star RB Darius Taylor

Announced on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, 2023 Minnesota commit — three-star running back Darius Taylor — picked up an offer from Jim Harbaugh, Mike Hart and the Michigan Wolverines.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound running back hails from Walled Lake, playing his ball at Walled Lake Western High School. He is ranked No. 480 overall, No. 34 at the running back position and No. 10 in the state of Michigan in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ composite.

Taylor has been committed to PJ Fleck and the Golden Gophers since April. He committed to them over other offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Rutgers, Kansas, Maryland, Purdue, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Iowa, Louisville, Syracuse, Pitt, Boston College and more.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports ($) reported that Taylor is a Mr. Football candidate in the state of Michigan after compiling 2,178 rushing yards, 246 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns this year. In his scouting report, Trieu compared Taylor to Jeff Wilson of the Miami Dolphins:

Productive high school back who had strong junior and senior campaigns. Played more slot as a sophomore then moved back to tailback for his last two seasons. Also has a wrestling background and the same strength and balance needed to be successful on the mat, he shows in the run game. Gets going north-south, finds lanes and hits them with good burst. Does not hesitate or try to dance too much. When he needs to, he has some wiggle and ability to make defenders miss. Experience as a receiver also allows him to be effective catching the ball. Runs tough and runs bigger than his listed size. No verified timed speed but broke long runs as a senior. Measureables are not eye-popping, but solid all around. Hard to see him not being a productive college back based on the way he runs and his ability to catch the ball also.

Taylor is no stranger to the Michigan program, as he visited a couple weeks back for the Michigan State game.

This is a very intriguing offer to send out. The Wolverines already have two running backs committed in this class in in-state four-star Cole Cabana and three-star Benjamin Hall. It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out if he flips to Michigan.

We will continue to monitor this recruitment as the early signing period is about a month away. In the meantime, you can check out his most recent highlight reel below.