Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top two for Ohio target

Despite all the good vibes on the recruiting trail recently, Michigan’s 2023 class took a major hit losing four-star edge Collins Acheampong to Miami on Tuesday night. Still, Michigan is continuing to impress other targets, and making inroads in the state of Ohio especially.

Michigan makes top two for 2023 Ohio target

Michigan has picked up a slew of commits from Ohio prospects in the last week and are looking to continue that with 2023 Chaney (OH) three-star defensive back D’Juan Waller. The Wolverines are in good position to do so with them making Waller’s top two schools.

blessed to be in this position that’s all #top2 pic.twitter.com/SLnxRAxZUZ — DJ Waller JR (@dwaller6x) November 30, 2022

The other school in contention here is Kentucky, who Waller took an official visit to last weekend. However, even though he was still in Lexington, a bunch of Crystal Balls came in for Michigan following the win in The Game.

Helping Michigan’s case even further is Waller’s 2023 three-star athlete teammate, Jason Hewlett, who announced his commitment to the Wolverines earlier this week. Though Waller does not have a timeline on his decision, it could happen at any moment.

Four-star OT paying close attention to Michigan

Michigan hosted Timpview (UT) 2023 four-star offensive lineman Spencer Fano for an official visit earlier this season and is continuing to make him a priority. While Fano was at another visit last weekend during the Ohio State game, he was still paying attention to Michigan’s result, Fano’s father told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“We didn’t get a chance to watch the game as we were at Clemson at the same time for Spencer’s official visit, but we were monitoring the game closely,” Mr. Fano said. “What a great game. Michigan finished that game strong and definitely made a statement.”

His father also confirmed that members of the Michigan staff will be traveling to Utah soon for an in-home visit with the Fano family.

“Yeah, Spencer spoke with coach Moore,” Mr. Fano said. “He and coach Harbaugh are planning an in-home visit this weekend.”

Despite his ties to the BYU program with his older brother playing for the Cougars, there is only one low-confidence Crystal Ball pick for them at this point, so the door may be more open for Michigan than standard wisdom would have you believe.

2024 top-50 edge building relationships with Michigan staff

With its last two seasons, Michigan will have a great pitch for recruits in the 2024 class. One of the elite players the Wolverines are targeting is Friendship Collegiate Academy (DC) four-star edge Dylan Stewart. On3’s EJ Holland recently spoke with Stewart about how his process with Michigan is going ($).

“Everything is going well with recruiting,” Stewart said. “I’m just evaluating everybody that’s recruiting me. I’m going to Alabama soon. I also want to go out to Michigan.”

That would be a return trip to Michigan for Stewart, who was in Ann Arbor this summer.

“It was a great visit,” Stewart said. “I loved it. They have a great campus and the facilities are great. This time, I want to see the love. This season is going to be over, so it’s going to be more about relationships.”

Those relationships are strong with Michigan, which has multiple staff members keeping in close contact with Stewart.

“I like the love that they have been showing me,” Stewart said. “They always keep in contact with me. I love what they are doing defensively. I feel like I would fit in perfectly with their pass rushers. I think the production is great, and that’s a reason I would go there.”

There are no predictions for Stewart at this point but South Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama are other schools that are doing a good job with him so far.