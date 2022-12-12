Michigan target, 2024 four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, decommits from Notre Dame

Announced on his Twitter account on Sunday, 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain — who hails from West Bloomfield and is a target for the Michigan Wolverines in the junior class — has decommitted from Notre Dame.

Appreciate the Irish fans love you guys ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZWH1Hg2Kev — Brandon Davis-Swain (@Brandon50141405) December 11, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound top-100 in-state prospect committed to Notre Dame in April, but took visits to other schools this fall. Michigan was among those schools and received two gameday visits — once for the UConn game and then again for the Penn State game.

Michigan offered Davis-Swain all the way back in Oct. 2020. Since then, he received other offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky, USC, Ole Miss, Iowa, Wisconsin and more.

Given the ties to the West Bloomfield program in Ann Arbor — wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and a plethora of players — Michigan should be considered one of the favorites to eventually land him. Davis-Swain would be a solid addition to the edge room and could be a flex edge/linebacker like Jaylen Harrell.

Davis-Swain is ranked No. 91 overall, the No. 4 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 12 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ composite.

This past season at West Bloomfield High School, Davis-Swain compiled 65 total tackles, 33 quarterback hurries, 31 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles. You can check out those stats in his highlight video below.