2024 four-star CB Omillio Agard includes Michigan in top five

The Michigan Wolverines have broken into the top five of 2024 St. Joesph Prep (PA) defensive back Omillio Agard.

The 6-foot, 173-pound junior reports more than 30 offers, but just narrowed his list to Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State and Clemson.

Down to 5 schools! Committing this summer, who will it be? pic.twitter.com/STu1V3nF1M — Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) December 12, 2022

The Wolverines joined the race back in May by extending an offer. The next step will be battling some of the nation’s best programs for the 40th ranked cornerback by 247Sports.

Agard has already seen the Big House, visiting this season for Michigan’s thumping of MSU. He has also been on visits to Tennessee and Penn State.

My assumption would be Michigan will host Agard on an official visit at some point in time. He is being recruiting by co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale. Agard will be making a decision this summer, so the Wolverines have plenty of time to get him up on an official visit.

Agard is the No. 5 player from the state of Pennsylvania, No. 22 at the cornerback position and No. 255 overall on 247Sports’ composite.

Michigan’s 2024 class consists of four committed players — four-star linebacker Mason Curtis, four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, four-star tight end Hogan Hansen and unranked German defensive lineman Manuel Beigel.