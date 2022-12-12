Top transfer portal pass rush target Josaiah Stewart puts Michigan in top three list

Announced Monday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines are among the three finalists for transfer portal pass rusher Josaiah Stewart.

Michigan is joined by LSU and USC as his other finalists.

The Wolverines offered him before anyone else upon entering the transfer portal last week. Other than his three finalists, he also got offers from Missouri, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Cincinnati and North Carolina.

As a true freshman during the 2021 season, Stewart played in all 13 games for Coastal Carolina and compiled 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks (a Coastal Carolina school record) and three forced fumbles.

During the 2022 season, he racked up 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble in 12 games.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder played high school football in Massachusetts at Everett High School, the same high school of current Wolverines Mike Sainristil. Having that connection certainly won’t hurt Michigan’s chances.

There is no timetable on Stewart’s decision but with this news, I would expect something sooner rather than later, considering he’s garnered real good offers in just a week’s time and has already narrowed things down.

Stick with Maize n Brew as this recruitment develops.