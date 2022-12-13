Recruiting Roundup: Michigan pursuing multiple transfer portal TEs

The Michigan Wolverines are still looking to fill out their 2023 class but are expanding into the transfer portal more than year’s past. They’ve extended multiple offers to tight ends in the portal as they look to replace Erick All and Louis Hansen, and likely Luke Schoonmaker after the season.

TE transfer setting up visit to Ann Arbor

Arguably the most coveted tight end in the portal right now is Cal Poly redshirt freshman Josh Cuevas. After picking up several offers from Power 5 schools, Cuevas spoke with 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman about how he’s sorting out his recruitment ($).

“I’m sending transcripts to both Utah and Michigan for those official visits this week and once that happens and the flights are booked, those will be locked in,” he said.

Cuevas is coming off an official visit to Washington this past weekend, where his recruitment is led by former Michigan recruiting staffer Courtney Morgan.

Since he is a transfer, Cuevas does not have to sign in the early period next week. He does not have a firm commitment date and is waiting to take his visits before making a decision.

“I am keeping all my options open, so when some visits roll around, I can decide on what’s best for me,” Cuevas said.

Michigan offers Big Ten transfer TE

The other tight end offer Michigan made to a transfer portal player is much closer in proximity in former Indiana Hoosier AJ Barner. 247Sports’ Midwest analyst Allen Trieu caught up with the junior to discuss his options since entering the portal ($).

“A lot of schools have (offered or shown interest),” said Barner. “Michigan offered, UCLA offered me, Pitt, NC State and Illinois offered me. Some of the other schools, they haven’t formally said ‘offer’ but I know I could go there. Other schools I’ve got to talk to still like Alabama. I know those schools are just keeping me hot just in case something happens.”

After visiting UCLA last weekend, Barner said he will be visiting a few schools soon, including Michigan.

“I visited UCLA this past weekend and I’m planning to visit Pitt, Michigan and NC State this weekend,” he said.

Barner also laid out what he is looking for in a program the second time around.

“I want to go to a place that can develop me and maximize my skills in the best way possible to be a pro, eat the way I need to to take care of my body and where I’ll be used in a way where I’ll be an impact player,” explained Barner.

Like Cuevas, Barner’s visit date to Michigan is not yet set in stone. But with how Michigan utilizes its tight ends, it would not be surprising to see one of them jump in the fold.

Michigan makes trip to see Stanford DL commit

After Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down, Michigan quickly offered 2023 three-star defensive lineman commit Cameron Brandt. Recently, The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich learned Michigan made a trip out to see Brandt last week ($).

Marich reported that defensive line coach Mike Elston made the trip to California to see Brandt last Wednesday while the staff was on the road making in-home visits.

Following Shaw stepping down, Brandt admitted he will be taking visits to other schools.

“Right now I don’t have a clear plan, but I will be taking a few visits to other schools. I don’t have anything set up right now but I’m talking with Michigan, UCLA, Cal and Washington, so we’ll see what happens,” said Brandt.

Michigan will be fighting against his other options to get Brandt away from the West Coast. There isn’t any word if he will push back his signing to February but with no visit plans set for Michigan yet, he’ll have to sign later if the Wolverines want to have a chance for the flip.