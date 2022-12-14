Recapping some of the best senior seasons for 2023 Michigan commits

As we enter bowl season, we also say goodbye to the 2022 high school football year. The Michigan Wolverines are ready to welcome in members of their 2023 class next year during the early signing period.

Before we get there, though, let’s review Michigan commit’s final prep campaigns and how they fared.

Cole Cabana - RB

Cabana, a high school track star, showcased his talents on both offense and special teams this season. He rushed for 1,518 yards and 27 touchdowns while catching six touchdowns for 472 receiving yards. As a return specialist, he compiled 444 return yards and three scores.

The Dexter High School (MI) running back was named the MLive 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. He finished his prep career with 5,781 total yards and 79 touchdowns. He has a physical 6-foot, 180-pound frame which should put him in position to compete for return reps as a freshman.

Cam Calhoun - CB

A former Cincinnati commit, Calhoun jumped onto the scene late in the recruiting process after a visit from co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale. After receiving an offer, Calhoun visited Ann Arbor and pledged to the Wolverines after thrashing Ohio State.

He is a well-built defensive back at 6-foot, 180-pounds. From watching him live, Calhoun’s ability to defend the run will fit perfectly in Michigan’s defense. He totaled 52 total tackles and three tackles for loss. He also was a threat in pass defense, registering 15 pass deflections, five interceptions and a pick six through 13 games.

Calhoun helped his Winton Woods (OH) team win more than 20 games the past two seasons, as well as a Division II State Championship in 2021. His most critical advantage will be the fact that he’ll enroll early this upcoming semester.

Enow Etta

If things go according to plan, Etta could be the next great edge rusher to come through Ann Arbor. An athletic specimen, Etta stars on the basketball court as well as the football field. He had 134 tackles and 34 tackles for loss in his senior season. On top of that, he got to the quarterback 20 times for solo sacks.

His football career began in 2019 when he was a freshman. Despite the inexperience, he tallied 62.5 total sacks and 348 tackles. The sky’s the limit for Etta. With an elite strength coach and coaching from Mike Elston, he may join the likes of Hutchinson, Uche, Winovich and more.

Evan Link

Out of Gonzaga High School (DC), Link is an important piece to Michigan’s 2023 offensive line class. He has been a starting left tackle for Gonzaga since his sophomore year, all while playing against the best talent on the East Coast.

At 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Link has solid length with 34-inch arms, but lacks elite speed and agility. This fact could have him playing an interior lineman role for the Wolverines. All in all, Link’s size and fundamentals make him a mauler in the run game and a recruit who was sought after by Wisconsin, Penn State and Stanford, among others.

Semaj Bridgeman

Bridgeman, in my opinion, is Michigan’s best pure linebacker in this class. Despite his ability to play edge and tight end in high school, he will likely be an inside linebacker in Ann Arbor.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder shows solid ability to rush the quarterback while also being a run stopper. An area of improvement when he steps foot in Ann Arbor will be his pass coverage skills. A Philly native, Bridgeman is a consensus four-star. He will need to get light on his feet to be a threat in the passing game, but his hard-nosed approach will fit right in against run-heavy Big Ten teams.

