2023 three-star DL Trey Pierce commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh, Mike Elston and the Michigan Wolverines just picked up a key piece to their 2023 class today in the form of three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce.

The 6-foot-3, 293-pounder from Oak Lawn, Illinois was formerly committed to the Wisconsin Baders, but reopened his recruitment last month. Michigan offered him while he was still a Wisconsin commit back on Oct. 22. He took two trips to Ann Arbor for the Michigan State and Nebraska games and then had an in-home visit with Harbaugh this week.

Illinois was after him pretty hard after his decommitment from Wisconsin, as was Texas which jumped in with an offer last month, but it was Elston and the Wolverines who were able to lock this thing up before the beginning of the early signing period next week. He also held offers from Auburn, Michigan State, Purdue, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Syracuse, Minnesota, Missouri and more.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu scouted Pierce back in October and had this to say:

Well built, put-together prospect who does not carry any unnecessary weight. Shows quickness off the snap. Plays with great motor. Shows solid agility for a big man but can still keep working in that area. Frame may not support lots more weight but there is still some room for growth. Can take on blocks and stop the run. Well coached and plays with good technique and pad level. Very college ready in terms of his build and approach. Very high floor type of prospect who looks like a safe bet to be a Power Five starter. Can play either nose or three-tech.

Now with Pierce locked in, the Wolverines have four commits along the defensive line — Pierce, four-star edge Enow Etta, three-star edge Aymeric Koumba and three-star interior lineman Brooks Bahr. The last uncommitted target at the position is three-star nose tackle Jamel Howard, who was also once committed to Wisconsin with Pierce.

Michigan now has the No. 19 overall class on 247Sports’ composite with the addition of Pierce, leapfrogging TCU and Utah in the process. If the Wolverines are able to get a few more on board, they could very well have a top-15 class when it’s all said and done.

Pierce is ranked No. 545 overall, No. 9 in the state of Illinois and No. 58 at defensive line in his class, according to the 247Sports composite. You can watch some of his most recent highlights in the video below.