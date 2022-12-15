Remaining 2023 DL targets for Michigan following Trey Pierce’s commitment

On Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines picked up a commitment in the 2023 class from three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder — who was once committed to Wisconsin — is a massive addition and was a top target down the stretch of this class.

Now with Pierce and three other defensive linemen in the mix for the Wolverines in this recruiting cycle, Mike Elston and company turn their attention to a few more guys. Here is who to watch for along the defensive line heading down the stretch of the 2023 class.

Another three-star interior lineman who was once committed to Wisconsin, Howard is taking his time a bit after having visited Michigan for the Illinois game. He is planning to wait until the traditional signing day in February to make up his mind.

Howard is from the same high school that Jimmy Rolder attended, so the Wolverines have a good connection there. He is also tight with Pierce and Elston, so that should help as well.

Michigan leads the Crystal Ball, but Wisconsin may be able to get him to recommit to its class. Illinois is also a threat as the hometown school making a big push for him.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound top-100 prospect once committed to Nebraska was supposed to officially visit Ann Arbor this weekend, but canceled those plans to go to Colorado and meet with Coach Prime instead.

It’ll be interesting to see how that Colorado visit goes and if Michigan ends up getting him in town for a visit in the future. He also will not make up his mind until February, so the Wolverines have time if they want to get him up for an official visit.

Nebraska remains a threat — even though he’s decommitted — as does Colorado.

It’s no secret the five-star wants to play offense in college to preserve his body for the Olympic aspirations he has, but there’s also no denying he has a sky high ceiling at defensive end.

Regardless where he plays at the next level, Harbor will also wait until February to make a commitment. He officially visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s game against Maryland in September and remains in contact with the staff. It would certainly help Michigan to get him in on an unofficial visit before he makes a decision, but that remains to be seen.

The Wolverines continue to battle Maryland, South Carolina and others in this one.