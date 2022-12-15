Recruiting Roundup: Commitment date locked in for four-star CB

With less than a week before 2023’s Early Signing Day, Michigan’s staff is on the road looking for high school seniors and transfer players to cap off the class. The Wolverines got good news from an Illinois prospect last night from 2023 three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce, and they are hoping for more good news from Illinois soon.

Four-star CB locks in decision date

According to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($), 2023 four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill has locked in his decision date — Dec. 21, the opening day of the early signing period. His announcement will be made at Kankakee High School at 5 p.m. EST.

At 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Hill is exactly what you want in a tall, lengthy cover corner. Many expected him to trend toward Illinois due to his relationship with former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. However, Walters took the Purdue head coaching job, which helps Michigan tremendously.

With Walters now gone from Illinois, Michigan should be the school to beat. Harbaugh and company were in Illinois to see Hill for an in-home visit this week right before next week’s decision. All the Crystal Balls are in for the Wolverines with his announcement coming in six short days.

Michigan still in the mix for nation’s top ATH

Given his size and speed, experts consider five-star Archbishop Carroll (DC) athlete Nyckoles Harbor the most intriguing prospect in the 2023 class. While the nation’s top athlete remains uncommitted, South Carolina, LSU, Michigan and Maryland seem to be the schools fighting for Harbor’s signature. Michigan’s standing is unknown, but the good news is Harbor won’t commit until the February signing day.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has expressed interest in track and field at the next level. Michigan continues to be solid in non-revenue sports and track and field is no different. Harbor would have a great program to be a part of the track team along with the football team.

Wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy was in the DC area to see Harbor in the past week. I expect Michigan to continue to court him into the New Year. In fact, a visit from Jim Harbaugh, among others is expected. South Carolina seems to be the biggest threat to Michigan; however, Harbor’s recruitment is far from over. This will be an must watch recruitment to watch as Michigan definitely wants to add more star power to its 2023 roster.

Harbor recently partnered with an NIL brand called Prospex which allows players to make informed signing decisions and gives fans a voice in building their teams. I do not think NIL will be a major hurdle for Michigan in this recruitment as Harbor has the ability to create his own path regardless of the institution. All in all, this recruitment is far from over.

Michigan hopes to wrap up 2024 QB recruitment soon

It’s no secret five-star Jadyn Davis is Michigan’s top quarterback choice in the 2024 class. He has visited Michigan on multiple occasions. His relationship with J.J. McCarthy and family has been key in Michigan’s recruitment of Davis. McCarthy is a positive influence in recruiting Davis to the Mitten State.

The feeling on the recruiting front is Davis’ recruitment is nearing an end. Many expect him to make a decision in the next month. 247Sports’ Sam Webb and Steve Wiltfong both have Michigan Crystal Balls for the Providence Day (NC) quarterback. Wiltfong’s prediction is definitely worth reading into. He has over 4,000 predictions and is an impressive 91% accurate on them.

The Michigan staff recently stopped by Providence Day to meet with Davis and other administrators around the school. His opinions following Michigan’s visits have been stellar.

As a quarterback, Davis is going to be the most important recruit for the Wolverines in the cycle. He understands his opportunities at Michigan and should help lead recruiting efforts if he does turn to the Maize and Blue. Keep it close with Maize n Brew as this recruitment seems to be coming to a close.