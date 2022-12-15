Former Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have picked up their second player in the transfer portal in as many weeks, as former Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the program on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

A true freshman this past year, Hausmann exceled on the football field this season for the Cornhuskers. Starting in seven games (and 12 total games) this season, he racked up 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery. Against the Wolverines in the Big House back in November, he compiled 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. He followed that up with a 12-tackle performance the next week against Wisconsin.

A former three-star prospect coming out of Columbus High School in the state of Nebraska, Hausmann was offered by former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald during his high school recruitment — a full circle moment for Hausmann and the Wolverines.

He will compete with the likes of Junior Colson, Nikhai Hill-Green and Jimmy Rolder next season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Hausmann is the second player for the Wolverines to pick up in the transfer portal since it opened up last Monday, as they also acquired a commitment from former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson.