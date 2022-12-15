Transfer portal update: Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart visiting Michigan, USC this weekend

According to a report from 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart is visiting both Michigan and USC this weekend as he looks for a new home after entering his name into the transfer portal last week.

The Wolverines were among the first to offer Stewart upon entry into the portal. He garnered other offers but announced a final three earlier this week of Michigan, USC and LSU. Now, it appears the Tigers are out of the picture and his decision will either come down to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines or Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

As a true freshman in 2021, Stewart played in all 13 games for the Chanticleers, compiling 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks (a Coastal Carolina school record) and three forced fumbles. This past season, he racked up 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.

A former high school teammate of Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil, the Wolverines should have a leg up in this recruitment. But USC recruits the portal as hard as any program in the country. This recruitment should be over fairly shortly, so stick with Maize n Brew for more developments from this recruitment and others out of the transfer portal.