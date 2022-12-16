Visitors list for last weekend before 2023 early signing period

This is the final weekend before the early signing period begins for members of the 2023 recruiting class, so the Michigan Wolverines are expecting a few targets on campus, along with some of their already committed prospects. A pair of talented players in the transfer portal are also anticipated in for a visit.

Here is the tentative list of players expected to be in Ann Arbor this weekend.

Four-star running back Cole Cabana

Four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring

Three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi

Three-star athlete Jason Hewlett

Three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun

Three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail

Michigan will have a good amount of committed players on campus this weekend to try and persuade the uncommitted prospects that Ann Arbor is the right place for them.

As in-state players, Cabana and Herring have been to Michigan more times than anyone, so it’s good to get these guys back to do some recruiting for the Maize and Blue. Semaj Morgan was going to make it in, but he was invited last minute to the U.S. Army Bowl down in Texas.

It’s also good to see the Ohio contingent of Ishmail, Hewlett and Calhoun in town as well.

2023

Aurora (CO) three-star LB Hayden Moore - No. 1,101 overall

This is the second visit in two weeks for the Nebraska commit, as he just visited unofficially last weekend and canceled an official visit to Texas A&M in order for this to work. This will be an official visit this time as the Wolverines look to flip him from the Cornhuskers before ink hits paper during the early signing period. He had a monster senior season, compiling 197 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one interception in 12 games.

Chicago (IL) three-star DT Jamel Howard - No. 1,152 overall

This will be Howard’s official visit to Michigan, as he took an unofficial last month for the Illinois game. The Crystal Balls are currently in favor of Michigan, but Illinois and Wisconsin are also in this one as well. He is reportedly waiting to make his final decision until the traditional signing day in February. He is a massive 6-foot-3, 320-pound nose tackle that would fit in perfectly with Jesse Minter’s defensive scheme.

Chaney (OH) three-star DB DJ Waller - No. 1,445 overall

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Youngstown, Ohio native — and high school teammate of commit Jason Hewlett — has been targeted by Michigan ever since he was offered on Nov. 11. He visited for the Illinois game and had glowing things to say about his experience. Steve Clinkscale, a fellow Youngstown native, and Jesse Minter took an in-home visit with Waller last weekend, and Jim Harbaugh followed that up with an in-home this week, proving Waller is a legitimate target moving forward. All the Crystal Balls are in for the Wolverines as they battle Kentucky for his letter of intent next week.

2024 commits

Avon (OH) four-star OL Luke Hamilton - No. 210 overall

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder committed to Michigan a day after the Wolverines took down Ohio State. He has been a strong advocate, recruiting guys in his class to come to Michigan. That fact makes it very important for the next uncommitted player on our list.

2024

Lakewood (OH) three-star OL Ben Roebuck - No. 352 overall

The massive 6-foot-7, 320-pounder will be on campus for the first time since the BBQ and the Big House in July, but he also did see Michigan take down Ohio State in Columbus last month. He told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) after the game that Michigan was at the top of his list. Marich followed that up with a Crystal Ball, so this could be a recruit to potentially keep on commitment watch. He has other offers from MSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maryland, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville and more.

Transfers

Former Indiana TE AJ Barner

The Wolverines recently offered the former Hoosier and will host him on a visit this weekend. The 6-foot-6, 252-pounder from Aurora, Ohio has caught 42 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons in Bloomington. He visited UCLA last weekend and also plans to see NC State and Pitt before making a decision. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Former Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart

We have been following this recruitment very closely, as the Wolverines and USC will each get a chance to sway him this weekend. Michigan appears to be up first, though, so the coaching staff will have to knock this one out of the park before he flies to Los Angeles. This past season, he racked up 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. He is a former high school teammate of Mike Sainristil, which certainly doesn’t hurt Michigan’s chances.