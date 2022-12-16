New Michigan LB Ernest Hausmann named No. 1 overall player in transfer portal rankings

After a re-rank of all the players in the transfer portal, 247Sports has named new Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann as the No. 1 overall player to enter the portal since it opened last Monday.

The recruiting service ranked him as a 96 overall grade, which is deemed a high four-star prospect. Here is what they had to say about the former Nebraska Cornhusker:

Already in the boat for the Wolverines, linebacker Ernest Hausmann played 475 snaps as a true freshman for Nebraska and showed the ability to play in the box and impact the run game but also carry vertical routes against the pass. Hausmann should step in and be a difference-maker for a perennial playoff program with at least two more years of eligibility remaining. Hausmann was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class from Columbus, Nebraska.

Mike Macdonald and the Wolverines recruited Hausmann out of high school, but he ultimately decided to commit and sign with his hometown team of Nebraska. After a very solid true freshman season, he decided to enter his name into the portal and quickly committed to Michigan on Thursday afternoon.

In 12 games (seven starts) in 2022, Hausmann collected 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery. He played against Michigan in the Big House back in November and had 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Regardless of the re-rank, Hausmann was a huge addition to Michigan’s linebacker room, a room that may be without veteran Michael Barrett next season, as he continues to think over his future options. Even if Barrett comes back, the Wolverines were in need of another linebacker or two — whether it was in the 2023 class or the portal — and they got a really good one in Hausmann, who has three years of eligibility remaining.

Elsewhere in the re-rank is new Michigan offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, who slots in at No. 11 overall. Here is what 247Sports had to say about the former Arizona State Sun Devil:

The second-ranked offensive lineman in the transfer portal, Henderson will step in at Michigan where the Wolverines are known to develop high draft picks on the offensive line. Henderson has the versatility to play a couple different spots if needed.

Other notable transfers in the top-25 of the rankings the Wolverines are recruiting are former Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress (No. 3) and former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart (No. 24). Former Michigan tight end and current Iowa Hawkeye Erick All comes in at No. 16. Cade McNamara did not make the top-25.