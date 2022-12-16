 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2025 four-star CB Chris Ewald commits to Michigan

The Wolverines pick up their first commit of the 2025 class.

By Von Lozon
Big Ten Championship - Purdue v Michigan Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In surprising but good news, the Michigan Wolverines picked up their first commitment of the 2025 class on Friday afternoon from four-star cornerback Chris Ewald.

The 6-foot, 160-pounder is from Hollywood, Florida and plays prep ball at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School, which is among the nation’s top high school football programs. Steve Clinkscale and the Wolverines offered him a scholarship last year and have been courting him ever since.

Ewald has been up to Ann Arbor a couple times for visits, including this fall for the game against Penn State. He developed a tight bond with Florida native Denard Robinson and the aforementioned Clinkscale.

Ewald also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M and more. He is ranked No. 5 in the state of Florida, No. 3 at the cornerback position and No. 38 overall — making him a borderline five-star prospect — in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports’ composite.

Go check out sophomore season highlights from the latest Michigan commit in the video down below.

