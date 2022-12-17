Michigan lands Stanford OL Myles Hinton from the transfer portal

Another one! The Michigan Wolverines have been crushing it recruiting the transfer portal so far and just added a commitment from Myles Hinton, an offensive lineman from Stanford. Hinton is the brother of former Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman Chris Hinton.

Michigan got another commitment from a transfer offensive lineman, this time from former Stanford tackle Myles Hinton.



His brother, Christopher, played for Michigan as well. pic.twitter.com/ACjLSyQsN7 — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 17, 2022

It was already a big day for Michigan’s o-line, as the unit was named the Joe Moore Award winner, given to the nation’s best offensive line, for the second consecutive year. Now, Michigan adds a valuable piece for next year’s line.

Hinton was ranked as a four star recruit out of high school by 247Sports as the 74th overall player in his class, the sixth ranked offensive tackle and the ninth ranked player from Georgia. He had offers from big schools like Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson and Oklahoma out of high school.

The Wolverines had the second highest transfer portal ranking behind Oklahoma according to 247Sports before Hinton’s commitment. Michigan has added offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson from Arizona State and Ernest Hausmann, the top-ranked player in the portal, from Nebraska. Hinton’s commitment should vault the Wolverines into the top spot.