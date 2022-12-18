2023 three-star DB D’Juan Waller commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines acquired the commitment from a player who hails from the state of Ohio — 2023 three-star defensive back D’Juan Waller.

Waller is the fifth prospect from the state of Ohio to commit to Michigan since the huge win over the Buckeyes last month, along with 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun, 2023 three-star athlete Breeon Ishmail, 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett — who happens to be Waller’s teammate at Chancey High School in Youngstown — and 2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton.

Originally committed to Toledo before opening up his recruitment earlier this fall, Waller’s other final contender was Kentucky. He was in Lexington the final weekend of the regular season for an official visit and was strongly considering the Wildcats before ultimately deciding on the Wolverines.

Waller is ranked as the No. 1,237 prospect in the country, No. 37 from Ohio and No. 114 at cornerback, according to 247Sports’ composite.