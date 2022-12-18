2023 Michigan commits Adam Samaha, Semaj Morgan excel at U.S. Army Bowl

Jake Moody is among the best to ever kick in Ann Arbor, there’s no debate about that. But with Moody headed for greater pastures after this season, it’s nice to see that the future looks pretty bright on special teams for the Michigan Wolverines.

Playing in last night’s U.S. Army Bowl in Frisco, Texas, Michigan 2023 kicker commit Adam Samaha connected on a perfectly-executed 49-yard field goal to put his team up by 12 points late in the game.

Samaha — a native of Ann Arbor and student at Huron High School — is Michigan’s longest tenured commit in the 2023 class, verbally pledging to the Wolverines on Nov. 25, 2021.

Future Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan also performed at the U.S. Army Bowl, playing offense, defense and special teams. He excelled on the football field and had just one hour to practice before the game, as he got a late call to fly down and play.

US Army All American Champion: What an HONOR to play with these kids across the nation!!! ONLY 1 hour of practice today and still focused. @SemajM72 @CoachSemaj @CoachBlackwell_ pic.twitter.com/NDNIKMlBw8 — Erika Morgan (@Erika_Morgan_TS) December 18, 2022

Morgan actually had an interception on defense that was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty.

US ARMY ALL AMERICAN Champion TEAM BLACK. @SemajM72 played offense, defense and special teams. He made his state proud…VERY proud mama…way to go son… INTERCEPTION, but taken back because of roughing the passer…but it looked good!! @UMichFootball @CoachSemaj @CoachBlackwell_ pic.twitter.com/Np2nEKqisF — Erika Morgan (@Erika_Morgan_TS) December 18, 2022

Needless to say, these two future Wolverines showed up in a big spot, so don’t be surprised to see them do the same thing in Ann Arbor in the near future.