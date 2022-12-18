 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Michigan commits Adam Samaha, Semaj Morgan excel at U.S. Army Bowl

The future Wolverines played some damn good ball.

By Von Lozon
NCAA Football: Indiana at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Moody is among the best to ever kick in Ann Arbor, there’s no debate about that. But with Moody headed for greater pastures after this season, it’s nice to see that the future looks pretty bright on special teams for the Michigan Wolverines.

Playing in last night’s U.S. Army Bowl in Frisco, Texas, Michigan 2023 kicker commit Adam Samaha connected on a perfectly-executed 49-yard field goal to put his team up by 12 points late in the game.

Samaha — a native of Ann Arbor and student at Huron High School — is Michigan’s longest tenured commit in the 2023 class, verbally pledging to the Wolverines on Nov. 25, 2021.

Future Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan also performed at the U.S. Army Bowl, playing offense, defense and special teams. He excelled on the football field and had just one hour to practice before the game, as he got a late call to fly down and play.

Morgan actually had an interception on defense that was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty.

Needless to say, these two future Wolverines showed up in a big spot, so don’t be surprised to see them do the same thing in Ann Arbor in the near future.

