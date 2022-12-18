Stanford transfer OL Drake Nugent commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a second offensive lineman from Stanford in the transfer portal, as Drake Nugent has announced his intentions to transfer to Ann Arbor.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pounder has been the starter at center for the Cardinal since last year, starting all 12 games there for Stanford. He also started all 12 games in 2022 and was named to the watch list for both the Rimington and Outland awards. Another Michigan transfer center, Olu Oluwatimi, won both those awards.

A three-star recruit in the 2019 class, Nugent held other offers from Arizona State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Utah and others.

Thanks to the Covid year and a redshirt season, Nugent will have two seasons of eligibility left.

Nugent is the fifth player to commit to Michigan from the transfer portal this December and the second offensive lineman from Stanford, as Myles Hinton also committed last weekend. The Wolverines also picked up commitments from former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart and former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann.