Preferred walk-on Jalen Hoffman commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have picked up another commitment this weekend from 2023 Lake Braddock (VA) tight-end Jalen Hoffmann.

Hoffmann was previously committed to Bucknell but was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity by Grant Newsome this past Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound hybrid tight end moved quickly on the offer and committed to Michigan after a weekend visit.

“(Michigan) has great education and a great town,” Hoffman told Maize n Brew following his visit. “I loved the coaching staff and it’s the best opportunity for myself and my family”

A Virginia native, Hoffmann said he has the ability to split out wide as a receiving threat.

“I consider myself a hybrid tight end,” Hoffmann said. “I am great at running routes and catching the ball.”

As a team captain, Hoffmann helped lead his Lake Braddock squad to a 9-3 record. He caught 30 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

Hoffmann joins Deakon Tonielli and Zack Marshall as tight ends in Michigan’s 2023 class. He is also the second PWO pledge alongside Dexter (MI) safety Micah Davis.

Hoffmann mentioned his connection to current Michigan tight end and former Lake Braddock star Matthew Hibner as a reason for his commitment.