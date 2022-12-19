2023 three-star LB Hayden Moore commits to Michigan

Following an official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend, the Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff have earned a pledge from 2023 Regis Jesuit (CO) three-star linebacker Hayden Moore.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder had been committed to Nebraska since June. However, after a recruiting push from Jim Harbaugh and George Helow, Moore decommitted over the weekend and then announced his pledge to the Wolverines Monday afternoon.

Moore, who held offers from Colorado, Kansas, Texas A&M, UCLA and others, is the eighth-best player in Colorado and the 89th linebacker in the country by 247Sports’ composite.

The dual-sport athlete, who intends to pursue a baseball career in college, was expected to officially visit Texas A&M at some point in December, but canceled that trip to instead see Ann Arbor two weeks in a row.

Moore helped lead Regis Jesuit to a 7-5 record this season and league title. He totaled 197 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and an interception.

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class now includes two true linebackers with Moore and four-star Semaj Bridgeman. Moore is the second player connected to Nebraska to turn Maize and Blue recently, as true freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his transfer from Lincoln to Ann Arbor last week.

Take a look at highlights from Moore’s senior campaign to see what the Wolverines are adding to their defense.