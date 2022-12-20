Indiana transfer TE AJ Barner commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh has been hitting the transfer market hard for the Michigan Wolverines, picking up yet another commitment from a player in the portal. This time, it’s from former Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner. He announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 252-pounder from Aurora, Ohio was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class coming out of high school. He chose Indiana over other offers from Michigan State, Ohio, Kent State, Eastern Michigan and other lower-tier FBS schools. After announcing his intentions to transfer, he picked up offers from UCLA, Pitt, Illinois and NC State.

Barner got in eight games during his true freshman season, but did not make the stat sheet on offense. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, he racked up 14 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played. He upped his stats this past season by catching 28 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

This is a big addition for the Wolverines. After losing Erick All and Louis Hansen to the transfer porta, Luke Schoonmaker likely headed to the NFL, and Joel Honigford and Carter Selzer out of eligibility, Michigan was in need of a tight end who can immediately contribute. Thankfully it got one in Barner who can immediately compete with Colston Loveland, Max Bredeson and the other guys on the roster.

Barner will have two years of eligibility remaining.

This is the seventh transfer portal addition for the Wolverines. He will be joining his former Hoosier quarterback, Jack Tuttle, who also committed to Michigan on Tuesday. He is also joining former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann, former Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, and former Stanford offensive linemen Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent.