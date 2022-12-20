Recruiting Roundup: Michigan still at the top for mammoth 2024 OL

It was quite the weekend for Michigan Wolverines recruiting, as they picked up a number of commitments both through the transfer portal and the high school ranks. This momentum couldn’t be coming at a better time with the early signing period starting tomorrow.

We’ll have tons of coverage throughout the day but here’s a couple broader updates from the recruiting trail.

Trainer of four-star WR target speaks highly of his potential

The top remaining target at the wide receiver position for the 2023 class is Central (AL) four-star Karmello English. On3’s EJ Holland talked with English’s trainer, Adrian Steele, to get his thoughts on his pupil and what he could bring to Michigan ($).

“This year, he played the slot because he was being a team player,” Steele said. “They have some other P5 wide receivers on his team, and he still had 900 yards. He didn’t have as many flash plays, but once he goes back outside, you’ll see that. He can do it all.”

Steele is familiar with Michigan’s recruiting approach towards English, and he approves.

“Coach Bellamy can develop a young man at wide receiver and can develop a young man in life,” Steele said. “I think it would be a good fit for Karmello if he were to pick Michigan. He’s a cool guy. He’s a straight up coach. I don’t have anything bad to say about coach Bellamy.”

It’s a tight race between Michigan and Kentucky for English right now, and Steele said he can’t choose who would be ahead at this moment.

“It’s crazy,” Steele said. “It’s really tight right now. I’m not sure which way he’s leaning. It’s a guessing game right now. It’s just going to come down to him and his family. He’s evaluating fit. Hopefully, he picks the team that’s going to utilize him the best and help him advance his career.”

English has not yet released the details of his announcement but should be signing during the early period.

2024 three-star OL recaps latest visit to Ann Arbor

Michigan hosted a small group of 2024 visitors last weekend along with its portal and 2023 targets. That group included 2024 St. Edward (OH) three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck, who told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich that Michigan is still a top option for him ($).

“It was really good,” Roebuck said about the visit. “I got to talk to all of the coaches and watch practice. It was super cool seeing their practice because it’s really similar to how my high school coaches run our practices. I also got to talk to Luke Hamilton more and strengthen my bond with him.”

The news Michigan had won the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line for the second year in a row had just been announced, which also impressed the 6-foot-7, 320-pounder.

“It’s impressive that they won it, but it’s even more impressive that coach Moore was able to coach them well enough to be able to win it again,” Roebuck said. “Michigan is putting a lot into having the best offensive line they can have.”

Following this latest visit, Roebuck affirmed Michigan is still his top school, but he’s looking to commit later in the cycle.

“They are still my top school and for committing, as of right now, I’m thinking spring/summertime.”