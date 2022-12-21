2023 four-star CB Jyaire Hill commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh, Steve Clinkscale and the Michigan Wolverines just picked up a huge addition to their 2023 class, as four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill just announced his commitment to the program during the opening day of the early signing period.

Hill has been one of the recruits in the 2023 class Michigan has been recruiting the longest, having offered him on Oct. 1, 2021. The one program that has been recruiting him longer? The Illinois Fighting Illini, who offered him on Sept. 19, 2021. The two programs have been fighting for his services ever since, so it should be no surprise he eventually decided between his hometown school and the Wolverines.

That is, despite a “top-five” announcement earlier this week where he put Illinois, Purdue, Florida, Missouri and Kentucky. Even though Michigan wasn’t in that list, Hill pulled a play action fake and chose the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder from Kankakee, Illinois visited Ann Arbor countless times throughout his recruitment. He took his official over the summer and also came back up for some gameday trips for the Penn State and Illinois games.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu scouted Hill and compared him to Tennessee Titans cornerback Lonnie Johnson:

Has the desired physical tools for a high-end defensive back prospect. Has good height and length. Track background and verified combine results back up his straight line speed. Has additionally shown his athleticism and open-field ability as a return man and offensive player. Shows good hands and ability to play the ball in the air. Will flash in run support and run through ball carriers. Still needs to get stronger but willingness with contact is a good sign for his future in run support. Projects as a cornerback or free safety. Has the versatility and measureables to do either at a high level, will just need to get to college and focus on a position and continue to develop his technique. But a Power Five starter and likely NFL Draft pick.

This is absolutely huge news for the Wolverines. Cornerback was a decent position of need in this class, so it’s good for them to get one of their top overall targets at the position right before the early signing period. He joins three-star Cameron Calhoun and three-star DJ Waller as defensive backs locked in with Michigan.

Other than Michigan and the aforementioned finalists, Hill also held scholarships from Florida State, Wisconsin, Auburn, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, UCLA, Oregon, Oklahoma, Washington and more.

Hill is ranked No. 195 overall on 247Sports’ composite, as well as the No. 24 cornerback and No. 2 player from the state of Illinois. Check out some of his impressive senior highlights down in the video below.