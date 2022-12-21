2023 four-star WR Karmello English commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines filled out the wide receiver position in their 2023 class today when Central (AL) four-star Karmello English committed to the Wolverines.

English chose Michigan over Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn and Jackson State. He had been committed to Auburn from July to September but opened up his recruitment after they had early season struggles.

Michigan originally had English up in June for an official visit, but was considered off the table after his commitment to the Tigers. When he decommitted, it didn’t take long for the Wolverines to re-enter his recruitment. They got him back on campus for the Penn State game in October and immediately jumped back into his top group of finalists.

At 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, English could play inside or outside, but mostly plays in the slot for his high school team. As a senior, he caught 70 passes for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns. His numbers were even better the year before when he had 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns.

English — who is the No. 178 overall prospect on 247Sports’ composite rankings — is the third wide receiver commit in Michigan’s 2023 class, joining three-stars Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore. He is the third-highest rated player in Michigan’s class, slotting behind four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta and four-star running back Cole Cabana.

Check out highlights from English’s senior year below.

