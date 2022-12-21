Keeping track of Michigan football’s 2023 Early Signing Period: Signees, commits and more

Gear up, Michigan Wolverines fans, because today is among the busiest days of the year for football recruiting — the beginning of the Early Signing Period.
Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff have been busy ever since the end of the regular season trying to get more kids in the 2023 class — as well as the transfer portal — to be a part of the program for next season. They have 21 commits in the mix and are anticipating all of them to sign their letter of intent sometime between now and Friday, which is the end of the early signing period.
Stay here all day long, as we will continually update this thread with anything and everything you will need for today — letters of intent that roll through Schembechler Hall, any commitments (or decommitments), you name it and we will have it right here!
For now, just wait and keep refreshing this page as the day gets underway!
Signees
- 6:30 a.m. - Three-star edge Aymeric Koumba
- 7:14 a.m. - Three-star RB Benjamin Hall
- 7:21 a.m. - Three-star WR Semaj Morgan
- 7:29 a.m. - Three-star edge Breeon Ishmail
- 7:37 a.m. - K Adam Samaha
- 7:45 a.m. - Four-star OL Evan Link
- 7:55 a.m. - Four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman
- 8:05 a.m. - Four-star RB Cole Cabana
- 8:15 a.m. - Three-star DL Brooks Bahr
- 8:25 a.m. - Three-star ATH Jason Hewlett
- 8:35 a.m. - Three-star CB Cameron Calhoun
- 8:45 a.m. - Four-star TE Deakon Tonielli
- 8:55 a.m. - Three-star DL Trey Pierce
- 9:05 a.m. - Three-star ATH Kendrick Bell
- 9:15 a.m. - Four-star edge Enow Etta
- 9:25 a.m. - Three-star DB DJ Waller
- 9:35 a.m. - Four-star OL Amir Herring
- 9:45 a.m. - Three-star WR Fredrick Moore
- 9:55 a.m. - Three-star LB Hayden Moore
- 10:05 a.m. - Four-star OL Nathan Efobi
- 11:40 a.m. - Four-star WR Karmello English
Commits on Signing Day
- Four-star WR Karmello English - The Alabama native chose Michigan over Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn and Jackson State.
Loading comments...