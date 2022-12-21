Three 2023 signees who could contribute early at Michigan

On their way to their second Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth in a row this season, Michigan gained contributions from several true freshmen. Will Johnson, Mason Graham and Colston Loveland are just a few examples of first-year players making a big difference.

Next season, the Wolverines will be bringing in another coup of talented freshmen ready to make a name for themselves. These three signees could be the ones contributing early next season.

CB Cameron Calhoun

Michigan flipped the three-star cornerback from hometown Cincinnati while he was visiting Ohio State during The Game, making him an early fan favorite. He could boost that status even more by sliding into the Wolverines’ secondary rotation that is going to need some depth next season.

If both Gemon Green and DJ Turner declare for the NFL Draft, Michigan will be left with only one cornerback that has started a game — Will Johnson. That opens the door for Calhoun to get some early playing time and compete against guys like Ja’Den McBurrows, Kody Jones, Myles Pollard and whoever else Michigan adds to their signing class or through the transfer portal.

WR Fredrick Moore

As a senior at Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Moore put up some eye-popping numbers — 67 catches for 1,504 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading his team to a state championship. Moore showed up on the biggest stage, catching 24 of those passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns in the state semifinal and finals games.

Moore already has a reputation as a polished route runner, which should help him acclimate to the college game quickly. He also contributed as a dangerous kick returner, bringing back five kicks for touchdowns his last two years of high school. That skill could help him see the field early even with a talented wide receiver core in front of him.

DL Enow Etta

As Michigan’s highest rate member of the class, this is an easy answer. But Etta is highly ranked for a reason. While he’s only played football since starting high school, the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder capped off his prep campaign with 122 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.

Michigan struggled at times this season to generate a pass rush and Etta could carve out a role as a pass rusher from the outside or inside of the line as a freshman. Mike Elston has shown he’s not afraid to play true freshmen with Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Derrick Moore all getting plenty of run this season. Etta is the most likely candidate to step up like that next year.