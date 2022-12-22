Recapping the Early Signing Period for the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 class

Yesterday was the beginning of the Early Signing Period and it was pretty ho-hum for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

Here is a recap of everything that went down.

The LOIs came in early

The first letter of intent was in for the Wolverines around 6:30 a.m. from three-star French edge prospect Aymeric Koumba. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder committed to Michigan back in July and never wavered his commitment whatsoever.

After Koumba, everyone else in the class except for three-star tight end Zack Marshall had their letters of intent turned in before noon EST. Marshall, of course, is from California, so it’s understandable why it took him a bit longer to get his information sent to the folks over at Schembechler Hall.

All in all, none of the previously-committed players flipped. No drama whatsoever here — a welcome sight.

The first commitment of the day: Karmello English

The four-star wide receiver from the state of Alabama got things going early with his commitment during a 10 a.m. ceremony at his high school. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder chose U-M over his other finalists — Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Kentucky.

While English has a similar stature and frame as the other receivers in Michigan’s class, he does bring an element of explosiveness and the ability to line up in the slot or on the outside. He could be a very dangerous piece to Michigan’s offense sooner rather than later. A huge get for the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Commit #2: Jyaire Hill

After fooling some of Michigan Twitter earlier this week with a top-five list that did not include the Wolverines, the four-star cornerback from Kankakee, Illinois ended up committing and signing with Michigan anyways. He picked the Wolverines over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Hill is a huge addition to the class, as he joins three-star Cameron Calhoun and three-star DJ Waller as defensive backs in Michigan’s class. He was among the recruits Michigan had been recruiting the longest, and the hard work and determination of Harbaugh and Steve Clinkscale paid off at the end of the day.

No flips either way

This is the first signing day in quite a while that the Wolverines did not flip any prospects, nor lose any recruits to a flip. Which, quite honestly, is just fine by me. They have done a good job keeping this class together — for the most part — from start to finish. They also have done incredibly well at filling holes through the transfer portal.

At the end of the day, the Michigan football program got better yesterday with all these additions, and fans should be really excited about the future of the team.