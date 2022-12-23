Detailing the signees in Michigan’s 2023 class that are expected to enroll early

Now that a bulk of the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 class has signed their letters of intent, you can expect to see quite a few of them on campus starting in January.

Here are the expected early enrollees for Michigan.

Cole Cabana - four-star RB

The in-stater from Dexter has been committed to Michigan since February. It’s important to get him on campus sooner rather than later, as he is among Michigan’s top-ranked signees.

Amir Herring - four-star OL

The West Bloomfield native will be in Ann Arbor starting next month, which is key for any offensive lineman to begin their development as soon as possible. He committed to Michigan over the summer and has been locked in ever since.

Four-star CB Jyaire Hill

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Kankakee, Illinois pull a stunner by committing to the Wolverines on the first day of the early signing period despite not having Michigan in his “top-five” list. Great news that the best defensive back in the Wolverines’ class is enrolling early and getting a jumpstart at his development.

Semaj Morgan - three-star WR

A underrated recruit in the class, Morgan — another West Bloomfield native — will be joining his high school teammate in Herring in being on campus in January. He has been among Michigan’s longest-tenured commitments, doing so last December.

Fredrick Moore - three-star WR

Michigan’s second wide receiver in the class, Moore committed to the Wolverines over the summer. He and Morgan will likely forge a strong bond early in their college careers.

Cameron Calhoun - three-star CB

Calhoun, an Ohio native, committed to Michigan a couple hours after the Wolverines took down Ohio State. He was at the game as a visitor of the Buckeyes. Instant fan favorite just because of that.

Aymeric Koumba - three-star edge

One of the more intriguing pieces to Michigan’s defense, the French native is in the top-800 nationally due to the unknown of if his game will translate to the states. He committed to the Wolverines back in July thanks to the strong connection of Mike Elston and Brandon Collier from the PPI Recruits organization.

Zack Marshall - three-star TE

The California native has been committed to Michigan since August. He is the lone tight end in Michigan’s class to enroll early, as four-star Deakon Tonielli will not be able to do so.

Benjamin Hall - three-star RB

The second running back in Michigan’s class is also expected to enroll early this winter. The 5-foot-10, 225-pound bruiser is a perfect complement to the shifty and quick Cabana. He has been committed to Michigan since March and never waivered that commitment.