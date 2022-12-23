An early look at Michigan’s top targets in the 2024 class

Even though the 2023 class isn’t officially over and there are still a handful of targets that Michigan is pursuing, a large portion of the focus can now switch over to the 2024 class. With a trio of four-stars already committed, 2024 is off to a much better start than 2023. Two straight Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff berths will have that type of impact on the trail.

As we transition into the 2024 class, here is a brief list of top targets to pay attention to as the cycle moves on.

Providence Day (NC) five-star QB Jadyn Davis - No. 19 overall, No. 3 QB

This one is a no-brainer, as Michigan has made Davis the clear priority at quarterback. After only landing three-star Kendrick Bell in the 2023 class, who may or may not stick at the position, quarterback is a huge need.

Davis initially said he wanted to commit by the end of the year, but that may be pushed back. Michigan has the ball on the goal line in this recruitment and needs to punch it in. Landing Davis would have a huge influence on the rest of the class as five-star quarterbacks tend to do.

St. Louis University (MO) five-star WR Ryan Wingo - No. 14 overall, No. 3 WR

One guy that Davis committing would have an impact on is Wingo, one of the top wide receivers in the country. Jay Harbaugh has laid the groundwork here as the recruiter in Missouri, and Ron Bellamy has taken over as his future position coach. They’ve done a good job on Wingo so far, getting him up on campus twice.

This originally looked like a Michigan-Notre Dame battle, but more NIL-laden teams like Tennessee, Oregon and Miami have jumped in the race, making this a tougher battle to win.

St. Ignatius (IL) five-star DL Justin Scott - No. 18 overall, No. 4 DL

Michigan did a great job recruiting Illinois in 2023 and will look to continue that success with the state’s top player in 2024. Scott has had high interest in Michigan for a while, but it was unable to get him on campus until the Michigan State game this year.

Now they’ll work on getting him on campus again as they fight against the other Midwest powers in Ohio State and Notre Dame, plus some interest from southern schools like Alabama, for Scott’s signature.

Rochester Adams (MI) four-star TE Brady Prieskorn - No. 57 overall, No. 3 TE

The state of Michigan has a solid crop of talent in the 2024 class, none more desired by the Wolverines than Prieskorn, who is one of the top tight ends in the country. He is a quiet kid who doesn’t speak to the media much, so it was a pleasant surprise to find out this fall that he has made five visits to Ann Arbor already.

The proximity to home plus Michigan’s success with tight ends makes this seem like an easy fit, so hopefully the staff can wrap this one up sooner rather than later.

Moeller (OH) four-star RB Jordan Marshall - No. 105 overall, No. 8 RB

Michigan made good inroads in Ohio in 2023 by landing four recruits from the Buckeye State. However, the Wolverines were mostly battling Cincinnati for these guys instead of Ohio State. Landing Marshall would be a big step forward as he actually does hold an offer from Ohio State.

But after watching Michigan destroy the in-state team twice in a row using a devastating ground attack, Marshall should be paying close attention to the Wolverines. This is a recruitment Mike Hart needs to be heavily involved with as he tries to restock the talent in his position room.

Buford (GA) four-star ATH KingJoseph Edwards - No. 38 overall, No. 5 ATH

As a top-50 player from the state of Georgia, we’ve just been waiting to write Edwards off as not a possibility and move on. However, he keeps showing signs he’s highly interested in Michigan and makes it hard to move on.

Edwards has visited Michigan twice already, which is a lot for a junior from the south, and is extremely positive towards the Wolverines on his social media. His mom has been especially vocal about her love for the program. This will still probably end with him staying home to play for Georgia, but there’s a chance.

Good Counsel (MD) four-star LB Aaron Chiles - No. 66 overall, No. 5 LB

It would really benefit Michigan to start recruiting the DMV area better, though it will be more difficult with Biff Poggi headed to Charlotte. Michigan’s defensive staff is still doing well with Chiles early on, though, as he is one of the top linebackers in his class.

Chiles hasn’t made many visits to schools yet, and that will be Michigan’s top priority with him moving forward. For now, Penn State, Maryland and Clemson look like the top contenders since they’ve actually gotten him on campus. Michigan could make a huge move in this recruitment once he visits.

Fitch (OH) four-star edge Brian Robinson - No. 127 overall, No. 12 edge

There have been reports that high school prospects in Ohio are getting fed up with Ohio State waiting to offer them as they search nationally, then come back around to pick them up late. Michigan could take advantage of that with Robinson, a top-150 player in the Buckeyes’ back yard they still have yet to offer.

Steve Clinkscale is leveraging his Youngstown connections in a big way here to make Michigan the clear favorite for Robinson. He’s been on campus several times already and all the Crystal Balls are on Michigan. Even without an OSU offer, this would be a big win over Notre Dame and Penn State.

Rockhurst (MO) four-star OT Andrew Sprague - No. 201 overall, No. 11 OT

Offensive line will be a position of need in 2024 after only signing three in the 2023 class. Luckily, Sherrone Moore will have plenty to sell on the trail with back-to-back Joe Moore awards and a Rimington Award winner on his resume.

Sprague has emerged as Michigan’s top target at tackle and has done well so far to get him up on campus twice. He’s visited LSU and Notre Dame as well, but local schools like Kansas and Kansas State may actually be the bigger competition here.

Northside (GA) four-star S Ricardo Jones - No. 75 overall, No. 7 S

Michigan did not take a true safety in their 2023 class, leaving a spot open for an elite guy like Jones to fill that role. He visited Michigan for the BBQ at the Big House and was supposed to come up for the Penn State game, but had to cancel.

Southern schools like Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia are also pursuing Jones, so this won’t be an easy pull. However, he’s shown a lot of interest in the program and you can’t count Jay Harbaugh out of any race.