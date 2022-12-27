Recruiting Roundup: Michigan offers 2024 top-100 RB

Michigan hasn’t wasted any time after the 2023 Early Signing Period to throw out a couple offers in the 2024 class as it works to improve the overall class ranking for the next cycle.

Top-100 RB discusses Michigan offer

Mike Hart expanded his board last week when he offered Longview (TX) 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum. The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich discussed the Michigan offer with Tatum and got his reaction ($).

“I spoke with coach Hart and he offered me over the phone,” Tatum said. “I was very excited when coach Hart offered me the phone was on speaker my whole family was excited for me. To me, it’s special. Michigan doesn’t just offer anybody. I take great pride in being offered by Michigan.”

One thing that stands out about Michigan to Tatum is its style of play.

“Yes, I’ve watched Michigan football this season,” Tatum said. “They both are top-level running backs. (Donovan) Edwards picked up the slack when (Blake) Corum went down. Yes, I could definitely excel in that offense. My high school offense is a pro-style run-first offense.”

Following the offer, Tatum says he plans on visiting Michigan but doesn’t have any concrete plans yet.

There are no Crystal Ball predictions for Tatum, but he holds offers from Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

Michigan offers rising 2024 OT

Though he is currently unranked by the services, Wyomissing (PA) 2024 6-foot-6 offensive tackle Caleb Brewer has picked up offers left and right lately, including one from Michigan. TMI’s Marich caught up with Brewer to get his thoughts on the recent offer ($).

“Coach Moore called me and I was very excited about it because Michigan is such a great football school,” Brewer said. “It means a lot. I like Michigan a lot and it’s going to bring more recognition to my name.”

Besides Michigan, Brewer has also picked up offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska and Tennessee this month. Brewer says the Michigan offer still stands out, though.

“I’m pretty interested in them,” Brewer said. “I like them a lot because they have good academics and overall great football.”

Brewer also doesn’t have firm visit plans to Ann Arbor set yet, but it is in the works.

“I don’t have a set date to visit, but I definitely am visiting. I want to meet all the coaches and see the campus,” said Brewer.

2023 signee gets invited to postseason all-star game

Michigan’s highest ranked signee in the 2023 class picked up some more recognition last week when he was invited to play in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 20. Four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta spoke with 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman about the honor ($).

“I think it’s a great opportunity to work and play against guys like me,” said Etta. “I am very grateful for the selection because 3-4 years ago I could not see myself doing this at all.”

Etta is also excited to use this opportunity to show others in high school that reaching these heights is possible.

“I think it is huge because nobody from my school has ever done it,” said Etta. “I want to show the younger guys that it is totally possible.”

While it’s only been around since 2017, the Polynesian Bowl has quickly become one of the top All-Star games for high school talent, in large part because of the chance for a trip to Hawaii. Michigan four-star offensive line signee Amir Herring has also been selected for the roster, as well as five-star athlete target Nyckoles Harbor.