2024 four-star in-state ATH Jacob Oden includes Michigan on top five list

The Michigan Wolverines were just included on the top five list for one of the state’s top players in the 2024 class — four-star athlete Jacob Oden. He also included Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder hails from Harper Woods and has had his offer from Michigan since June 13, 2021. He is being recruited as a defensive back and has a strong relationship with Steve Clinkscale. Oden has visited Ann Arbor a few times this calendar year, including for the BBQ at the Big House back in July, as well as for the games against MSU, Colorado State and UConn.

But he has also visited East Lansing a couple times this year, as well as his other three finalists. All the Crystal Balls on 247Sports are currently in favor of the Michigan State Spartans, but keep in mind those are outdated predictions from April. He could wind up anywhere — Ann Arbor included — so I would take any predictions this early with a grain of salt.

However, it does seem like Michigan and Michigan State are the two constants in this recruitment. Keep an eye on this one moving forward because it could be either a big win or a big loss on the recruiting trail for the Wolverines.

Oden is ranked No. 5 in the state of Michigan, No. 16 athlete and No. 160 overall on 247Sports’ composite rankings.