2024 four-star ATH Boo Carter puts Michigan in top five list

Chattanooga Christian School (TN) 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter has cut his list of 12 schools to a final five consisting of Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Colorado and Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder, who projects as a running back or defensive back at the next level, is the No. 268 overall player on 247Sports’ composite.

Carter’s primary recruiter for Michigan is Steve Clinkscale, so the Wolverines are recruiting him in the defensive backfield.

247sport’s Steve Wilffong has a Crystal Ball in for Carter to wind up at in-state Tennessee. Carter told Wiltfong his thoughts on the Wolverine program.

“They’re a good program,” he said. “Me and coach Clink we got a really great connection. I like how coach Clink knows he’s got some dogs on the field and he doesn’t care what grade you’re in. He’s got a true freshman on the field starting at cornerback and he keeps it 100.”

Carter expects to take official visits to each of his top schools and make a final decision before the start of his senior season. The versatile athlete has already seen The Big House for Michigan’s victory over Michigan State this season.