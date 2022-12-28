2024 in-state four-star LB Jeremiah Beasley includes Michigan in top five

Belleville (MI) linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, a four-star in the 2024 class, announced his top five at the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational in Detroit. The group includes Michigan, Kentucky, Michigan State, Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

Many experts have predicted Beasley to Michigan State with a total of four Crystal Balls. However, this will not deter Michigan to continue to recruit the in-state product. He visited Ann Arbor for the Michigan’s stomping of Sparty and should find himself on campus again in the near future.

Beasley was short and sweet when talking with 247sport’s Steve Wiltfong on his Michigan interest. The linebacker stated what he likes about the Wolverines, saying, “the winning culture and the adjustments their defense makes in the second half.”

He fits Michigan’s versatile mold, as he plays both ways with snaps at running back and linebacker. Beasley helped Belleville win a second-straight state title in the fall.

Beasley is ranked No. 250 overall on 247Sports’ composite. Check out what the Wolverines would get in the two-way player.